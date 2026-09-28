ONE TINY FLOP Trump-Loving Fraudster Posts Cryptic Message From Prison The convicted criminal’s latest message arrives as her explosive documentary nears release. Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

Trumpy criminal Elizabeth Holmes, 42, has posted a cryptic, self-aggrandizing message from her prison perch.

Holmes began an 11-year fraud sentence in May 2023. In December 2025, she formally asked President Donald Trump, 80, for early release. The Federal Bureau of Prisons approved her request on Sept. 24. Holmes will move from prison to a residential halfway house in Texas next year.

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Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and her millionaire husband, Billy Evans. X/ @ElizabethHolmes

Holmes has been active on X throughout her prison sentence. She came out as a MAGA loyalist on Sept. 25 by retweeting one of Trump’s regular videos touting his administration’s accomplishments. Her caption read, “We are winning.”

On Sept. 28, she posted a mysterious, long-winded message on X. She praised her millionaire fiancé, Billy Evans, 34, and asserted her innocence.

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“I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned,” her tweet began. “I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life.”

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“I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights,” she continued. “During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account. Billy is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me. He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time. Starting now, all posts in my own words will be marked -EAH. Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account.”

Holmes is behind bars and in the public eye. X/ @ElizabethHolmes

Her message comes ahead of Nathan Fielder’s buzzy documentary You Can See Everything, which explores Holmes’ bizarre persona and compulsive lies. Fielder lived with Holmes and her family in the weeks before her sentencing began.

The documentary’s trailer shows Fielder prodding Holmes about her massive fraud scheme. Her scam Silicon Valley biotech company, Theranos, promised technology that would diagnose an array of health issues with only a drop of the patient’s blood. Holmes, however, maintains her innocence.

Holmes came out as a MAGA follower on X. Elizabeth Holmes/X

“I am profoundly grateful for the support we receive as we fight to expose the truth and challenge deeply entrenched perceptions,” she added in her message on Monday. “Opening letters from my supporters at the end of unforgiving days constantly ignites the fire in my heart.”

Holmes, who wants Trump to reduce her sentence even further, concluded with a Bible quote.

“‘The truth will set you free.’ John 8:32.-EAH,” she wrote.

Unfortunately for Holmes, her truth is pretty different from the rest of the world’s.

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