Trump Nemesis Blows a Hole in His Blue State Blame Game

Seth Meyers is ripping apart the president’s bonkers claim that blue states are to blame for skyrocketing gas prices.

“President Trump claimed in a post yesterday on Truth Social that gas prices are high because blue states like California are closing refineries,” said Meyers.

“Really?” he asked. “Are you sure it has nothing to do with you bombing Iran for six months?”

“Blaming California for high gas prices is like burning down your favorite restaurant and then getting mad at the Grubhub guy,” the late-night host joked.

Trump has helped exacerbate cost of gas. Nathan Howard/Reuters

The 80-year-old president’s war with Iran has sent gas and fuel prices soaring, angering even his own voter base and frustrating Americans across the country. As the midterms approach, Trump has been scrambling to salvage MAGA’s popularity, even signing a “historic executive order” to supply farmers and truckers with red-dyed diesel, which is tax-exempt.

But Trump has refused to acknowledge his fault in the key issue. His attention on Californian cities took a dark turn during his rally in Nebraska, where he suggested that Iran can “take out” the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego. “This is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon,” the president declared.

On the subject of gas prices, Trump claimed, “They have a lot of oil in California, but they don’t use it because of the environmental lunatics.”

He later wrote on Truth Social that the problem is not the Strait of Hormuz but “Blue States, like California” and “Dumocrats.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president previously complained about California in a Truth Social ramble in June, writing, “California should stop charging such heavy Taxes on their Gasoline.”

“Soon the Tax will be higher than the Product itself, and the United States will not stand for it, nor will the People of California, who are being abused by these ridiculous Taxes, and by their own Government,” he claimed.