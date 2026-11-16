BLOOD RUNS COLD Trump Nemesis Compares Swifties to MAGA in Shocking Takedown Kathy Griffin has summoned the wrath of Taylor Swift’s fanbase.

Kathy Griffin is picking a fight with the “Swifties,” whom the comedian said are “worse” than MAGA in one specific way.

Griffin appeared on fellow comedian Ziwe’s popular YouTube show, where she was asked about a joke she made at Swift’s expense.

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“In your special, you said that P!nk, who is known for singing on the trapeze, probably wants to blow her brains out at the thought of Taylor Swift,” Ziwe recalled.

“I think it’s funny that the Swifties have the worst sense of humor, even worse than MAGA,” Griffin replied. “And I think it’s great that Taylor Swift has taken her mediocrity as high as it can go.”

Griffin said that Swift's fans have a "worse sense of humor than MAGA." Jennifer Gauthier/REUTERS

She added, “But she’s a good singer. She’s a way better singer than I would ever be.”

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Joking about the fanbase’s reputation for retaliating against Swift’s detractors, Ziwe suggested she “apologize to the Swifties before they doxx you.”

Griffin joked in her special that singer P!nk, known for singing on the trapeze, "probably wants to blow her brains out" at the thought of Taylor Swift, whom Griffin called "mediocre." Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Griffin said, “Uh, alright. Swifties, it’s me again. Look, it’s a joke, OK? I’ve met her a couple of times. She seems very nice. I met her in a bathroom one time with that squad. She had that squad.” She added sarcastically, “Sorry. And I’m so sorry for the things Ziwe was talking about.”

Griffin insisted that her comments about Swift were "just a joke," as she did in 2017 amid the fallout from her photos holding Trump's severed head. River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Griffin knows a thing or two about attacking figures with rabid fanbases following her 2017 controversy after she posed for a photo shoot holding a severed replica of Trump’s head. Griffin initially defended the published photos amid bipartisan backlash before backtracking and apologizing. Still, she was fired from her decade-long job as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, had several of her comedy tour dates canceled, and lost deals with major corporate sponsors in the aftermath.

The comedian said tearfully during a 2017 press conference that Trump and his “nut jobs” allies’ crusade against her led to a fallout she characterized as excessive at the time. In her new interview with Ziwe, Griffin said the only thing she regrets about that entire incident is her apology.

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Though she said Swift’s fans had a “worse” sense of humor, she was defiant after Ziwe said, “The Swifties know that I would never pick a fight with their god.”

Griffin added, “Oh, the Swifties know I would.”

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