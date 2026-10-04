Trump’s DHS Picks a Fight With Rock Star Over ICE Insult

The humiliation of a pop-punk singer badmouthing federal immigration agents became too much for the Department of Homeland Security on Sunday.

Taking the bait from an inquiring Fox News reporter, a DHS spokesman opined to Donald Trump’s preferred network that Hayley Williams of Paramore was being mean to ICE agents.

“America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe,” the spokesperson said. “We suggest Ms. Williams to thank them [sic] for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

Williams, 37, born in Mississippi, is currently on a solo tour of the United States and is using her track ‘Ice in my OJ’ to make her political opinions known.

She has been adding a version of “F--k ICE” into the song since the very first date on the tour, on Sept. 3rd.

Fans at her Sept. 26th concert at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland can be heard singing along as she says, “F--k ICE.”

The Trump administration’s ICE enforcement tactics have been questioned and scrutinized for the use of excessive force, inhumane conditions in detention facilities, and the killings of American citizens and lawful migrants.

Williams has consistently spoken out against the Trump administration, including advocating in 2024 for her fans to vote against him in the presidential election.

The singer has four more stops on her U.S. tour before heading overseas until February, visiting many countries in South and Central America, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

She then takes a break until June, when she will begin to tour Europe and the United Kingdom.

A Truth Social post from President Donald Trump about Bruce Springsteen from May 2025. Screenshot/Donald Trump/Truth Social