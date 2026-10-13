CASE CLOSED Tupac’s Killer Learns Fate After Murder Conviction The killing remained a mystery for years until Duane Davis wrote about his role in the shooting in his 2019 memoir. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the man found guilty of first-degree murder in orchestrating rap legend Tupac Shakur’s death, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

The 40-year term includes a mandatory 20-year penalty for profiting from the killing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Play Video

“You don’t get to take a man from his family,” Judge Carli Kierny said to Duane “Keffe D” Davis on Tuesday. “You don’t get to take his very life, his whole life, and just walk away from it, especially when that man is Tupac Shakur.”

Shakur was killed 30 years ago in a drive-by shooting in Paradise, Nevada, when he was 25 years old.

American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards on April 25, 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York. Bob Berg/Bob Berg, Getty Images

Davis, 63, a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips, was found guilty in August after a roughly two-week trial. He was not accused of pulling the trigger, but rather of providing the gun and orchestrating the attack.

Duane Davis arrives for a sentencing hearing after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. John Locher/John Locher, Reuters

The gang leader’s motivation for the attack was retaliation for Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight beating up Davis’ nephew.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He would have been the promise of our parents. I believe when you take away someone like that, you deserve the maximum sentence,” Sekyiwa Shakur, Tupac’s younger sister, said during her victim statement.

Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur attends the trial of Duane Davis during a sentencing hearing after Davis’ murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. John Locher/John Locher, Reuters

“He was a father figure to me,” she added. “It wasn’t just me in everybody in our immediate family, our extended family, and as we got older, our community as a whole.”

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Davis has been the only person convicted in Shakur’s murder. All of the other individuals accused of being in the car during the drive-by shooting have died.

Duane Davis is escorted by police from a sentencing hearing after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. John Locher/John Locher, Reuters

The killing remained a mystery for years, until Davis wrote about his role in the shooting in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.

“In my mind he deserves the maximum possible sentence,” Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo said of Davis trying to profit off the murder that he committed.

On Tuesday, when asked if he wanted to address the court, Davis responded, “I’m good.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register