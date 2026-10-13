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Tupac’s Killer Learns Fate After Murder Conviction

The killing remained a mystery for years until Duane Davis wrote about his role in the shooting in his 2019 memoir.

Tupac Shakur

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the man found guilty of first-degree murder in orchestrating rap legend Tupac Shakur’s death, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

The 40-year term includes a mandatory 20-year penalty for profiting from the killing.

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“You don’t get to take a man from his family,” Judge Carli Kierny said to Duane “Keffe D” Davis on Tuesday. “You don’t get to take his very life, his whole life, and just walk away from it, especially when that man is Tupac Shakur.”

Shakur was killed 30 years ago in a drive-by shooting in Paradise, Nevada, when he was 25 years old.

American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards on April 25, 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York.

American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards on April 25, 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York.

Bob Berg/Bob Berg, Getty Images

Davis, 63, a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips, was found guilty in August after a roughly two-week trial. He was not accused of pulling the trigger, but rather of providing the gun and orchestrating the attack.

Duane Davis arrives for a sentencing hearing after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

Duane Davis arrives for a sentencing hearing after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

John Locher/John Locher, Reuters

The gang leader’s motivation for the attack was retaliation for Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight beating up Davis’ nephew.

“He would have been the promise of our parents. I believe when you take away someone like that, you deserve the maximum sentence,” Sekyiwa Shakur, Tupac’s younger sister, said during her victim statement.

Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur attends the trial of Duane Davis during a sentencing hearing after Davis’ murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur attends the trial of Duane Davis during a sentencing hearing after Davis’ murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

John Locher/John Locher, Reuters

“He was a father figure to me,” she added. “It wasn’t just me in everybody in our immediate family, our extended family, and as we got older, our community as a whole.”

Davis has been the only person convicted in Shakur’s murder. All of the other individuals accused of being in the car during the drive-by shooting have died.

Duane Davis is escorted by police from a sentencing hearing after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

Duane Davis is escorted by police from a sentencing hearing after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

John Locher/John Locher, Reuters

The killing remained a mystery for years, until Davis wrote about his role in the shooting in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.

“In my mind he deserves the maximum possible sentence,” Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo said of Davis trying to profit off the murder that he committed.

On Tuesday, when asked if he wanted to address the court, Davis responded, “I’m good.”

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Lauren Hartley
Lauren HartleyBreaking News Intern

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