Is there anything Glen Powell can’t do? First, the actor made Sydney Sweeney fall in love with him in Anyone But You. In a few months, he’s about to become the titular Hit Man in a new Netflix action comedy movie. And finally, the hunky actor will literally fight tornadoes in the upcoming remake of Twister—brilliantly titled Twisters.

The first trailer for Twisters was aired during Sunday night’s Super Bowl, showcasing Powell as Tyler Owens, the self-proclaimed “Tornado Wrangler.” What a nickname. Powell is also joined by co-stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, and Kiernan Shipka, who are all bonded together against one huge enemy: cyclones.

Tyler enjoys chasing tornadoes, a dangerous feat with little-to-no reward other than…local notoriety? But that could all change when Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones) offers up a new idea: They could destroy the first tornado, forever changing weather history.

But destroying a tornado is not exactly easy. I mean, a tornado isn’t an easily demolishable building—it’s a quickly moving storm system with the ability to kill many. But with the Tornado Wrangler on her side, Kate sets forth on a mission to capture not one but two huge windstorms hurtling towards the nearby area.

Fans of the original Twister were blown away (pun intended) by the first look at the upcoming action flick. The most impressive aspect of the film, though, had nothing to do with the trailer. Fans were most excited to be reminded of the movie’s title—and yes, there are exactly two tornadoes in this movie, so the title fits. They’re literally twin sister cyclones. Twisters. Ugh! The title is just so perfect.

Twisters will be released in theaters on July 19.