‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producers Say Jax Is Returning After #Scandoval

When you think of celebrity sightings at BravoCon, they typically don't include the people working behind the scenes. However, in the year of Scandoval, the producers of Vanderpump Rules have essentially become heroes to Bravo viewers. This was proven at Saturday’s “Spilling the Vanderpump Tea With Bravo Producers” panel. Fans rushed through Caesar’s Forum to watch four of the show’s EPs discuss reality TV’s biggest cheating scandal, Raquel Leviss’s exit, and a “weird” Season 11.

Alex Baskin, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, and Sheonna Mix drew a large (and excited) crowd at the Glam Stage where political commentator SE Cupp moderated the juicy discussion. And the group quickly dug into all things Scandoval, particularly how they discovered and responded to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair on their end.

According to Mix, the producers were planning on having Andy Cohen ask the two if they were sleeping together at the Season 10 reunion before the affair was exposed. She also said she was the first to suspect something was going on looking through the episodes’ field notes.

“I remember calling Jeremiah because we were getting ready for the reunion,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Jeremiah, are we telling the right story?’”—because [originally] the story was, they were trying to say [Sandoval and Ariana Madix] were in an open relationship. And that was the spin, and that’s what they were feeding.”

“And I was like, ‘Maybe this isn’t the right story,’” she continued. “Maybe at the reunion, Andy should ask, ‘Are you two sleeping together?’”