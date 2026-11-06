STAY VIGILANT ‘View’ Host Makes Scary Trump Prediction After MAGA Rout Ana Navarro said she’s not so sure the MAGA movement is “dead.”

The View host Ana Navarro is pouring cold water on Democrats’ celebration of their declaration that Donald Trump is powerless.

Navarro said her “fear” is that the Party may not turn on Trump completely, despite crippling midterm defeats across the country, which led Democrats to flip Republican-held Senate seats in Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

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“I think Donald Trump is going to go completely unhinged, just fall off the cliff of sanity, because he’s already teetering, right? He’s been talking just...I mean, the things Donald Trump is doing are crazy. What concerns me is he’s got nobody around him to tell the emperor he’s got no clothes on,” the former Republican strategist said.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Think about it—for him to go stand in front of the Reflecting Pool the day before the election, that means that there’s a bunch of people in that White House who…put it on his schedule and let him do it,” she added, “This bunch of sycophants allows this senile old uncle to go out there and say crazy things.”

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That unbridled loyalty could still be there, she said, despite the country sending Trump a clear message on Election Day.

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“Here’s my fear: Republicans have gotten accustomed to being cowards and being afraid of Donald Trump, and I don’t know that Donald Trump’s ability to exert influence on Republican primaries—primaries, that’s where the game is—is over,” she explained. “And as long as he still has the ability to tell his base who to elect and that will then run in the general, I think he will have some vestiges of power left.”

GOP Senator Susan Collins lost her seat in the Democratic midterm landslide and isn’t happy. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Trump has blamed his hand-picked candidates for their losses and insisted that the elections would have gone differently if he were on the ballot. Long-time Maine Senator Susan Collins blamed her own constituents. Trump’s daughter-in-law bizarrely blamed Joe Biden.

Many of the candidates Trump endorsed lost their midterm races. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Despite the finger-pointing, Navarro said the blue wave was a “consequence” for sycophantic Republican lawmakers. “The reason that Republicans are now licking their wounds is because they’ve spent the last two years kissing Trump’s a--,” she said, though she fears there’s a chance they may not learn their lesson.

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