White House Melts Down at Music Legend for Humiliating Trump on Stage
“The Chicks” frontwoman did not hold back.
The White House is melting down over The Chicks’ frontwoman, Natalie Maines, for calling out the president on stage.
During the New York stop on the band’s “Taking the Long Way” anniversary tour, Maines, 52, brought up her infamous condemnation of former President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq.
In 2003, at a concert in London, Maines panned Bush’s war, saying, “Just so you know, we do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the president of the United States is from Texas.” The band subsequently received death threats to the point where the FBI had to intervene.
But during her latest show at Beacon Theatre, she implied she would take Bush over the current president.
“We thought that was the worst it could get,” she said of the incident, which prompted fierce backlash and got the band backlisted from hundreds of country music stations.
Now, she said she’d give George W. Bush a “big wet kiss,” adding, “Because now we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from the United States.”
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In response, the White House called Maines “despicable” and “a nobody.”
“Natalie Maines is a despicable nobody who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain,” a White House spokesperson told Fox News Wednesday.
Maines, a Texas Native, joined The Chicks—then known as The Dixie Chicks—in 1995. During her time with the country band, it earned 13 Grammy Awards.
Maines has not kept quiet on politics since, openly condemning the current president.
In 2016, Maines and her band members performed their 1999 hit “Goodbye Earl” with a backdrop defaced to show Trump as the devil.
Ten years later, during Trump’s second term, she said “our democracy is disappearing right before our eyes” under the Trump administration.
“This fugly s--t is using your gas money to pay the insurrectionists. But don’t worry about it. I’m sure posting selfies will fix everything,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that Trump was “named 1M times” in the Epstein Files.
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