KEEPING IT 100 Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Only Reason She’s Still Doing ‘The View’ at 70 The host was blunt when asked why she’s stayed on the show for almost two decades. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg is being brutally honest about why she sticks around on The View.

In a new interview for W Magazine, the EGOT winner, 70, answered bluntly when asked why she returned season after season, including the current Season 30, which is Goldberg’s 20th on the daytime talk show. It all comes down to a “good check,” she said.

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Pressed further, Goldberg insisted, “That’s really what it is,” explaining, “I’m well-paid, and I do a good job. I earn my dough, and sometimes people like it, sometimes they don’t.”

Goldberg previously said people would be shocked to know how much she made. Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

“No one is going to pay me guy money to be in a movie,” she continued. “I get what I can, have as good a time as I can, and I don’t really worry about it too much.”

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Goldberg joined the show as the moderator and co-host at the start of Season 11 in September 2007, replacing Rosie O’Donnell.

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In August, Goldberg teased that she made a “shocking” amount to host the show during an appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. When Palmer asked what her favorite part of hosting The View was, Goldberg replied simply, “The check.” She added, “I love the check.”

Palmer said she “can only imagine what that check is,” but Goldberg said that wasn’t likely.

“Trust me,” the star said, “You can’t. You would be shocked. Listen, you would be shocked.” She added, “As soon as they’d show you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the...?’”

Goldberg also said she was “grateful” at the time: “I look around every day before I leave my house and I see my family, and I see pictures of folks, and I think, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s good to have a job.’”

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But The View is not the best-paying job she’s ever had, she clarified.

“A lot of people don’t have jobs right now, so I’m lucky,” she continued. “I like to talk. I like talking about stuff. I like people. And I’m OK with what I think I believe, and I don’t mind doing that.”

Goldberg replaced Rosie O'Donnell as the show's moderator in 2011. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The View hosts, including Goldberg, who swore off saying Donald Trump’s name during the show’s politically charged “Hot Topics” segments, spend part of each show discussing the president. Goldberg is one of the panel’s fiercest Trump critics. She told W, “Barbara Walters gave me the job, which is something I take very seriously. She hired me to say what I think, and that’s what I do.”

She also told the magazine that she hopes to be remembered for “being a decent person who maybe made mistakes but didn’t run from anything.”

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