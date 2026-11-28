The president can’t get over a judge’s ruling blocking one of his many D.C. vanity projects.

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President Donald Trump has dragged god into the legal feud over his dream golf course.

Trump, 80, claimed that a Thanksgiving storm that blew through parts of the East Coast was “an Act of God” triggered by a federal judge’s ruling preventing the government from closing down the East Potomac Golf Links to make way for a MAGA makeover.

The president blasted the site as a “Trash Island” in a Truth Social post on Saturday, attaching a photo of the golf links submerged in water after the powerful storm.

The president claimed that the East Potomac Golf Links has become "Trash Island." Donald Trump on Truth Social

“Trash Island has been completely destroyed by the Storm! It is totally WIPED OUT, including the already eroding seawalls, which have collapsed along the Potomac, and the road, which has largely followed this wall — Almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides,” he lamented.

But Trump’s post quickly took a tin foil twist.

“God must have been watching the problems we’ve been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built,” he wrote. “Therefore, this was an Act of God!”

Donald Trump on Truth Social

The president was evidently still fuming over the decision by District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee, to extend the temporary restraining order preventing the Department of the Interior from closing the park and conducting any work on it.

In a strongly worded ruling, Reyes said the closure “runs counter to the public interest in utilizing national parkland” and said the government had not “plausibly identified any harm it would suffer from a temporary restraining order that preserves the status quo pending further proceedings.”

In February, the D.C. Preservation League moved to block any changes to the 106-year-old park after Trump signaled an intent to remodel it as part of his broader bid to remake the nation’s capital in his image. But that hasn’t stopped the National Park Service from cutting down hundreds of trees as part of the remodeling plans.

“As we have been stating, the seawall has to be substantially lifted in order to protect the land and trees from floods,” Trump said on Saturday. “The Course is now dangerous and uninhabitable, and has been closed by the Department of the Interior, which is asking Judge Reyes to immediately allow this wonderful Project to proceed, without further delay.”

“In the end, she will be very proud of the final product,” he claimed. “It would be a shame to have to use the Appellate Courts on such a ridiculous and frivolous case — ‘A Golf Course for a Golf Course.’”