Official: Israel Negotiating Ceasefire

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Six days into Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza, a spokesperson for the Israeli foreign ministry confirmed that “negotiations are going on” that could lead to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but won’t give further details. The report comes as Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. said Israel has plans for a possible ground invasion. The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss a possible condemnation of the conflict, but finished its session with no agreement. Russia blamed the U.S. Monday night for blocking an agreement, while the U.S. says it acted so as not to harm efforts underway in Cairo to broker a truce. The Palestinian death toll soared to 96 Monday after an Israeli aircraft hit a crowded area in Gaza.