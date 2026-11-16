Officials Reveal Reason Behind Major Crash Into Cruise Ship
The collision sent cruise passengers into the Mississippi River on Nov. 13 when the ship capsized.
A faulty steering system caused a tanker to veer off course and slam into a cruise ship docked on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, officials have revealed. Despite the crew aboard the 520-foot Atlantic Asphalt tanker deploying emergency anchors, they could not avoid colliding with the American Heritage cruise ship. The 300-foot liner, with 140 passengers and 50 crew on board, ultimately capsized after taking on huge amounts of water on November 13. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board said the tanker’s crew lost control of the ship after its rudder became stuck facing right. The crew spent two desperate minutes trying to fix the rudder before the two ships ultimately collided. In preliminary findings released Sunday, NTSB accident investigator Bart Barnum said the rudder jam could have been caused by “many different things” and that the department had launched an investigation. Thirty-two people were hospitalized after the capsize, but none were critically injured. By Sunday, six remained in hospital. The Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans has since filed a $1 million lawsuit over damages they say stemmed from the crash, and federal officials have also seized the tanker.
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