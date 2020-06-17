Ohio High School Grad Fatally Shot in Car While Stopped at Red Light

Read it at CNN
A recent high school graduate was shot and killed Sunday while stopped at a red light in the car with her grandmother in Akron, Ohio. No arrests have been made in Na’kia Crawford’s death. Witnesses said a person in a black sports car stopped behind Crawford’s white Chevrolet Malibu, then moved to the car’s driver side and “fired multiple rounds to the side of her car.” Crawford’s grandmother was not injured in the shooting. Crime Stoppers of Summit County, Ohio, is offering a $50,000 reward for information about Crawford’s case.