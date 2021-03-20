Ohio Man Arrested for Illegally Entering Capitol During Riot After Boasting About It on Facebook
The Ohio branch of the FBI has arrested a 31-year-old for allegedly entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection. Ethan Seitz, 31, a resident of Bucyrus, Ohio, has been charged with two counts of knowingly entering a restricted building and one count of violent entry on Capitol grounds. According to the FBI, Seitz boasted on Facebook about entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, posting photos of himself beyond the bounds of police barricades and messaging a friend, “I climbed through a broken window of the Capitol. We pushed and pushed bro.” On Jan. 5, according to a screenshot, he posted pictures of himself in Washington, D.C. alongside the QAnon slogan “Where we go one, we go all” and used the hashtag #StoptheSteal in private messages. He has been released on bond and ordered to stay within the Northern District of Ohio, and his court date in D.C. has been scheduled for March 24.