GOP VOW Republicans Reject Bid to End Child Marriage A Republican and a Democrat both co-signed the bill to raise the age to 18 and pressured the Senate to repeal the current law. David L. Ryan/Getty Images # 1

Republicans have rejected a bill intended to ban child marriage. In Ohio, 17-year-olds can marry if a juvenile court approves, their spouse is no more than four years older, and they wait 14 days after approval before applying for a marriage license. Despite bipartisan efforts to raise the minimum age to 18, the bill stalled after Ohio Senate Republicans discussed it in a closed-door caucus meeting Wednesday. Senate President Rob McColley said members considered existing safeguards sufficient. Senators opposing the bill were not publicly identified. Advocates for repeal say applicants should be at least 18 and that the law is being used to traffic young girls in hyper-religious households. Supporters of the current law say its safeguards protect children from exploitation. Republican co-sponsor Bill Blessing said, “The caucus simply felt the current law was sufficient… I’ll try again next General Assembly, but obviously I’m disappointed.” Democrat Bill DeMora also co-sponsored the bill. Together, they pressured the Senate at a press conference near the Statehouse last week, where members of Unchained at Last, a nonprofit working to abolish child marriage, dressed in bridal clothing to protest Republicans’ refusal to change the law.

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