Okla. Bans Minimum-Wage Hikes

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Oklahoman
On Monday, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed into law a bill that forbids counties and cities from setting their own minimum wages. Fallin said the law will “protect our economy from bad policy that would destroy Oklahoma jobs” because “mandating a minimum-wage increase at the local level would drive businesses to other communities and states, and would raise prices for consumers.” The law blocks efforts by an Oklahoma City group that has been trying to raise the city minimum wage to $10.10 an hour from the national $7.25.