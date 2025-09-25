MAGA School Boss Quits to Lead New Conservative Battle

Notorious MAGA education chief Ryan Walters is resigning from a role that has seen him insert Trump policies into classrooms for a new role busting teacher unions.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters has tried to push Conservative ideologies into state schools several times and implement President Donald Trump’s education agenda.

Walters revealed to Fox News that he would be stepping down to take up a new role as CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance.

Just a day earlier, he had revealed chilling plans to take MAGA into high schools with plans to establish chapters of Turning Point USA, the conservative organization founded by slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.

Walters railed against teachers’ unions in his announcement, telling Fox’s Trace Gallagher, “We are going to destroy the teachers’ unions.

We’ve seen the unions use money and power to corrupt our schools and undermine our schools. We are one of the biggest grassroots organizations in the country. We will build an army of teachers to defeat the teachers’ union once and for all.”

“This fight is going national, and we will get our schools back on track. We will not allow any further union control,” he said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Oklahoma State Department of Education for comment.

Despite having more than a year left in his term, Walters expects to resign in October, Oklahoma Voice reports. He was elected as the state’s top education official in 2022. In an X post teasing his announcement, Walters wrote, “Liberal’s worst nightmare is about to become true.”

A message on the Teacher Freedom Alliance’s website reads, “Teacher Freedom Alliance is entering a bold new era of leadership with Ryan Walters at the helm. Walters fearlessly fights the woke liberal union mob. TFA will take the fight straight to the unions and we will not stop.”

Walters was elected for a four-year term in 2022 and had more than one year left to serve when he announced he was resigning as superintendent on Wednesday. Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo

The TFA is a newly-established partner organization of the Freedom Foundation designed to act as a “non-union alternative” for educators.

Unions have condemned the Freedom Foundation as an “extremist political project of a group of right-wing billionaires” who view unions as a “threat to their profits.”

Walters has made a name for himself nationwide since taking up the role of state superintendent, thanks to his extreme right-wing views and fervent support for the MAGA agenda.

He has advocated for the closure of the federal Department of Education and unveiled a plan to establish chapters of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk’s conservative organization, on every high school campus in Oklahoma.

He also sought to supply Oklahoma schools with a Trump-endorsed version of the Bible, and attempted to force schools to play a video he had recorded of himself praying for Trump and lashing out at “woke teachers unions.”

Walters was investigated last month after reports that he was playing a movie that featured “severe” sex and nudity during a meeting, a charge he denied.

“Any suggestion that a device of mine was used to stream inappropriate content on the television set is categorically false. I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing,” he wrote on X at the time.