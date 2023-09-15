Ole Miss Football Player Sues Coach Over His Mental Health
‘CRISIS’
A college football player is suing Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin for exacerbating his “mental health crisis,” according to a lawsuit obtained by ESPN. DeSanto Rollins is seeking $40 million, alleging that he was kicked off Ole Miss’ team in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act after program staff and school employees showed a “reckless disregard” for his depression and anxiety. In 2022, Rollins “suffered severe depression, anxiety, frustration, embarrassment, humiliation, a loss of sleep and loss of appetite” after a concussion and an Achilles injury, and began missing practices. After multiple meetings with football and school officials, Rollins finally met with Kiffins in March, with the player legally recording the coach without his knowledge. ESPN, which obtained but could not verify a copy of the recording, reported that Kiffins can be heard accusing Rollins of “being a pussy” and swearing at him. A spokesperson for Ole Miss told the network, “We have not received a lawsuit. DeSanto was never removed from the football team and remains on scholarship. In addition, he continues to have the opportunity to receive all of the resources and advantages that are afforded a student-athlete at the university.”