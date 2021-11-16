Salon-Quality Manicures at Home, Without the Salon Pricing? Thanks, Olive & June

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

Say so long to the salon! Olive & June’s Manicure System has everything you need to give yourself a salon-quality mani and pedi at home (and a set-up that helps you take the perfect photo of your impressive results). The all-inclusive manicure set includes everything you need for a flawless DIY manicure. Pick one polish or six, and prep your nails with tools you didn’t know you needed, like a nail buffer, cuticle serum, and a magic polish bottle handle called the Poppy, which gives you more control and steadier strokes.

Anyone who loves doing their nails—or hates going to the salon and spending copious amounts of money on a manicure that chips in under a week. Your friend who loves DIY beauty. Your sister who’s on a budget but always has manicured nails. Your Instagram-obsessed friend who's always trying to figure out how to take the perfect nail selfie (it comes with a prop to help you do just this.)

