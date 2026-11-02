DEVASTATING LOSS Olympian Dies Weeks After Her Wedding at 34 Ciara Mageean was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2025. Kai Pfaffenbach/Kai Pfaffenbach, Reuters # 3

Two-time Olympian Ciara Mageean has died after a battle with bowel cancer, just two weeks after getting married. The Irish middle-distance runner died on Sunday at age 34, surrounded by loved ones. Mageean competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Games. Her family announced her death, writing, “A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed.” The statement concluded with a traditional Irish blessing that translates to “May her soul be at the right hand of God.” Mageean announced she had been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to her lungs and liver in June 2025. She said in June 2026 her doctors gave her a prognosis of two to three years. “I’m hopeful that I get to live into old age but the odds are stacked against me and that’s really, really hard,” she said at the time. Mageean married her longtime partner, Tommy Moran, on October 12 in an intimate ceremony at Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland.

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