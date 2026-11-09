PRESIDENTIAL THROWDOWN Olympic Giant Running for President Delivers Warning for Trump The Olympic-level martial arts fighter hinted at a challenge to Donald Trump. Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images # 1

Olympic martial arts champion Teddy Riner, 37, has announced he intends to run for France’s next president. The heavyweight judo star, consistently ranked among France’s favorite public figures, posted his bid for office on social media on Monday. Although he has liberal economic views, he told a Parisian paper he’s identifying as “neither right-wing nor left-wing” in his campaign, wanting to be a “president who brings people together.” Riner would run in a tense political climate and an already troubled government, following weeks of protest marches over higher wages and student issues. “[France] has… given me the opportunity to dream big,” Riner explained. “Today, that is precisely what is missing. There is no longer that ambition.” When asked whether or not the French people should take this new venture seriously, Riner said, “What would be irresponsible would be to remain silent and stand by as a spectator to what is happening in our country.” He continued, saying his first initiative in his potential presidency would be to ensure France works well with its allies and commands greater respect. Standing 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 311 pounds, Riner doesn’t intend to stop fighting. He laughed about meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, saying, “We’ll see who has the firmer handshake.”

Teddy Riner is a heavyweight martial arts champion who stands 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 311 pounds. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

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