OMG I Want This House: Skane, Sweden (Photos)

We know what you’ve been thinking: Isn’t it about time to follow the lead of the Scandinavians and get yourself a Swedish summer home? Not only do we support this move, we also have the perfect spot. Villa J on the southwest coast of Sweden offers both a gorgeous home in which to gather your friends and family and a dream of a location on the peninsula of Skåne. Here, you will have all the perks of the picturesque vistas of southern Sweden—think beach and woods—as well as easy access to nearby cool-kid Copenhagen.

1 / 17