 Skip to main content
CHOPPER TERROR

Medical Helicopter Bound for Children’s Hospital Crashes

The medical helicopter was headed to a children’s hospital in Texas.

Helicopter taking off during sunset

Getty Images

By Evgenia Anastasakos

A Texas-bound medical helicopter with three crew members on board crashed in Oklahoma early Friday morning. Fox 25 reports that the chopper was headed from an Oklahoma-area hospital back to its base at a children’s hospital in Childress, Texas, when it crashed at around 3:30 a.m. The Bell 407 helicopter, registered to the Denton-based air ambulance company Med-Trans, went down near the small town of Lone Wolf. The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Post that one passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No patients were on board. The cause of the crash is not known yet. The chopper is registered to a company called Med-Trans, and was manufactured in 2007. According to the Post, state and federal investigators are on the scene.

Read it at The New York Post

CHEAT SHEET

Man Dies After Mistakenly Eating Bomb

‘Kindergarten Cop’ Child Star Christian Cousins Dies at 43

Huge Twist as Surf Icon’s Girlfriend Is Arrested for Murder

World Leader’s X-Rated Chat Caught on Hot Mic

Rock Legend Files for Divorce From Fifth Wife

‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber Sells for Jaw-Dropping Sum

SEE MORE CHEATS