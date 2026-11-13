CHOPPER TERROR Medical Helicopter Bound for Children’s Hospital Crashes The medical helicopter was headed to a children’s hospital in Texas. Getty Images # 7

A Texas-bound medical helicopter with three crew members on board crashed in Oklahoma early Friday morning. Fox 25 reports that the chopper was headed from an Oklahoma-area hospital back to its base at a children’s hospital in Childress, Texas, when it crashed at around 3:30 a.m. The Bell 407 helicopter, registered to the Denton-based air ambulance company Med-Trans, went down near the small town of Lone Wolf. The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Post that one passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No patients were on board. The cause of the crash is not known yet. The chopper is registered to a company called Med-Trans, and was manufactured in 2007. According to the Post, state and federal investigators are on the scene.

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