GLASGOW'S GREATEST ‘One Day at a Time’ Singer Dies at 86 Lena Martell died in a care home after a short illness. Jack Kay/Jack Kay, Getty Images

Singer Lena Martell, the first Scottish female solo artist to reach No. 1 with a single, has died at 86 following a short illness. The Glasgow native, whose hit “One Day at a Time” sold 20 million records, died peacefully in a care home, the Glasgow Times reported. Martell understudied Barbra Streisand in Broadway’s Funny Girl and hosted a Saturday-night BBC show that launched in 1971 and ran for a decade. Away from the spotlight, Martell also battled cancer, during which she took care of her mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s. She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1979—the same year “One Day at a Time” topped the charts—and developed breast cancer in 1997. The singing legend underwent triple heart bypass surgery in 2008. She declared bankruptcy in the early 1990s after a property company she owned collapsed. Martell once described herself as living “one day at a time,” referencing her hit song. She is survived by her long-term partner David. “Lena really was a great personality and great to work with, both on and off the music,” musician Dougie Stevenson, who toured with Martell, told The Herald. “She’ll be sadly missed, especially down at the Barras. She would always be down there with dark glasses, incognito. She really loved Glasgow.”

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