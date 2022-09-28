One Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at Little Rock Hospital

CHEAT SHEET
Authorities have confirmed one person is dead after a gunman allegedly opened fire Wednesday morning inside a Little Rock, Arkansas-area hospital. The suspect, who has not yet been identified publicly, is in custody, police announced at a news conference. CHI St. Vincent North, in Sherwood, went into lockdown after the shots rang out and “active shooter” was broadcast over the public address system, according to local NBC affiliate KARK. Reached by phone, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police told The Daily Beast Wednesday afternoon he could not provide any further details but that more information would be shared later at a follow-up news conference.