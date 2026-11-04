 Skip to main content
CHOPPER DOWN

Deadly Helicopter Crash Leaves at Least 1 Dead

Two other people were transported to a local hospital.

Three people were on board the helicopter that crashed into Biscayne Bay.

THEPALMER/Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

At least one person has died after a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into the water off Biscayne Bay in Miami on Wednesday morning, just after 11 a.m. Two other people onboard were airlifted by a medical helicopter and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. NBC Miami reports that both people rescued are men. Their ages or relationship have not been revealed. CBS News reports that the helicopter may be associated with a company in Broward County. Video shows the helicopter upside down underwater, with the emergency flotation system deployed. It’s unclear what caused the helicopter to go down. “A total of three patients were reported. Two adult trauma alert patients were transported by ground rescue units from the City of Miami Fire Rescue and Key Biscayne Fire Rescue to a designated landing zone, where MDFR Air Rescue transported them to the main trauma center,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The helicopter crash comes days after a private jet crashed in Palm Beach, Florida, killing nine people, about 78 miles away.

Read it at TMZ

CHEAT SHEET

Deadly Helicopter Crash Leaves at Least 1 Dead

Trump’s Favorite Magazine Twists the Knife After Defeat

Mother and Daughter Dead in Suspected Grizzly Bear Attack

‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Charged With Criminal Offense

Marine Dies in ‘Training Incident’ at Major Pacific Base

Miracle as Boy, 6, Found After Three Days Lost in Mountains

SEE MORE CHEATS