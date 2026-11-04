CHOPPER DOWN Deadly Helicopter Crash Leaves at Least 1 Dead Two other people were transported to a local hospital. THEPALMER/Getty Images # 1

At least one person has died after a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into the water off Biscayne Bay in Miami on Wednesday morning, just after 11 a.m. Two other people onboard were airlifted by a medical helicopter and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. NBC Miami reports that both people rescued are men. Their ages or relationship have not been revealed. CBS News reports that the helicopter may be associated with a company in Broward County. Video shows the helicopter upside down underwater, with the emergency flotation system deployed. It’s unclear what caused the helicopter to go down. “A total of three patients were reported. Two adult trauma alert patients were transported by ground rescue units from the City of Miami Fire Rescue and Key Biscayne Fire Rescue to a designated landing zone, where MDFR Air Rescue transported them to the main trauma center,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The helicopter crash comes days after a private jet crashed in Palm Beach, Florida, killing nine people, about 78 miles away.

BREAKING: Helicopter crashes into water in Biscayne Bay area of Miami, Florida; search and rescue ongoing. pic.twitter.com/6TCwL54PIv — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) November 4, 2026

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