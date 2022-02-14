One Dead After Tainted Champagne Ruins Dinner Party

One dinner patron has died and seven remain hospitalized after drinking Champagne thought to be laced with Ecstasy or the highly poisonous hydrocyanic acid at a Valentine’s weekend dinner at an Italian restaurant in Weiden, Germany.

Police have opened a negligent-homicide investigation into the death.

Local media reports suggest the diners were celebrating an early Valentines Day on Sunday night at the restaurant, where they watched television while guzzling the apparently poisoned bubbly.

“It had a toxic, poisonous effect,” senior public prosecutor Gerd Schäfer told reporters Monday. “There were things in it that don’t actually happen in a Champagne.”

A spokesman for local police said the bottle was opened at the table in front of the guests and it is unclear how the substance made its way into the bottle.

Patrons at the restaurant described how, one by one, the people at the table started having seizures or passing out. When first responders arrived after midnight, several of the stricken diners, ranging in age from 33 to 52, were sprawled out on the floor, a police spokesperson told reporters Monday morning. “Some of them showed symptoms of poisoning,” the spokesperson said. A 52-year-old male died in a hospital emergency room, which was closed off out of fears of contamination tied to the tragedy.

Lab reports are expected to confirm the identity of the substance, but the prosecutor said he was not sure if the information would be made public or if arrests were imminent.