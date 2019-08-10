CHEAT SHEET

    One Million People Evacuated and 18 Dead as Typhoon Bears Down on China

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Wang Gang/Reuters

    At least 18 people have been killed and 14 are currently missing as Typhoon Lekima bears down on China. More than one million people have been evacuated from the storm’s path as it heads towards Shanghai, which has a population of more than 20 million people. The missing were swept away in a landslide triggered by the storm making landfall late Friday, according to the BBC. The storm, which was downgraded from a “super typhoon” before it made landfall carried winds of more than 116 mph.

