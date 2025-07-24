One of the World’s Most Popular Beauty Products Gets Its First Update Ever

The last step of your beauty routine is about to get even better. Everyone’s favorite makeup finisher, the Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, is getting its first update since launching in 2010. In addition to updating its formula for even longer-lasting makeup-setting power, Urban Decay’s iconic spray will now come in not one, but three finishes.

For years, makeup fans have put the popular spray to the test, gauging how well it lasts through everything from full-face submersion into water bowls and all-day road trips to late-night swims. With such high marks on its report card, why did Urban Decay feel compelled to make a change? If it’s not broken, why fix it—right? Look, I get it: change is a little scary, especially when it comes to products you’ve known and loved since the beginning, but innovation helps prevent the market from getting stagnant. Plus, it’s reassuring when a brand proves its willingness to listen to consumers and evolve with its fans.

In the case of All Nighter, Urban Decay reworked its famous mist, optimizing the formula to be even finer while extending its effectiveness. Translation: It now helps you avert makeup meltdowns while providing a lightweight, natural-looking finish for up to 24 hours—a full eight hours longer than its previous wear time. And starting on July 31, you can get your hands on the new All Nighter 24-HR Setting Spray for $34 at Urban Decay’s website, then in-store at Sephora on August 1 and at Ulta on August 3.

Beyond the formula update, Urban Decay’s famous setting spray now comes in three finishes: Natural, Matte, and Glowy, so everyone can get down with one or more of the new setting sprays. And regardless of your personal preference for finishes, spritzing All Nighter is easier than ever.

Urban Decay's New All Nighter 24 HR Setting Spray in Natural finish, Matte finish, and Glowy finish. Urban Decay

“We heard our consumer, we listened, and we know that the spray was a bit intense,” Sara Hansen, Director of Product Development at Urban Decay, told The Daily Beast. “Our new finer mist gives a significantly more even application and more pleasant experience without using any propellants like Butane and benzene.”

The mist is now 22% finer than the original—a crucial upgrade, since even lightweight distribution is key to locking your makeup in place all day without disturbing the rest of your look. Great news, whether you wear your setting spray for your work look or your going-out look (or, better yet, for both).

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray in Matte, Glowy, and Natural finishes Courtesy of Urban Decay

The application isn’t the only thing that’s changed about the packaging. “The new bottle is now 96% post-consumer recycled material and 15% lighter on materials overall,” explained Hansen, who added that the shift reflects the values of both the brand and its fan base.

My Experience With the New All Nighter

As a long-time All Nighter devotee who’s tried both the new and old versions, I felt an instant difference upon application. Both formulas get the job done, but the new bottle feels more like a continuous spray bottle, both in terms of delivery and consistency. It is absolutely fantastic, so while I’ve used and loved the original All Nighter for many years, I can honestly say that this iteration is even better.