One Suicide Bomber Killed 13 U.S. Troops, Scores of Afghans at Kabul Airport, Pentagon Says
FOG OF WAR
Pentagon officials confirmed Friday that a single suicide bomber caused the explosion outside the Abbey gate at Hamid Karzai International airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 U.S. troops and dozens of Afghans. Hours after the blast, the Pentagon had said a second bomb went off outside the nearby Baron Hotel. “I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber,” Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor said Friday. “We’re not sure how that report was provided incorrect but we do know... that in the confusion of very dynamic events like this, [it] can cause information to be misreported or garbled.” Taylor added that the at least 18 U.S. troops who were wounded in the terror attack have been taken to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.