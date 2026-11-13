AND YOU GET A GIFT! Oprah’s Favorite Things List Is Here—These Are The Best Gifts This year marks the 30th anniversary of the TV legend’s annual list. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

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It’s that time of year again: Oprah Daily has revealed her 2026 Oprah’s Favorite Things list, which means the holidays are O-fficially here. Just in time for gifting season, the Oprah-curated list is brimming with thoughtful gift ideas (79, to be exact) for everyone on your list.

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Plus, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the annual franchise, which came to fruition thanks to a suggestion from one of her producers.

“Thirty years ago, I bought a pair of plaid pajamas that I loved so much, I got them for everyone on my staff,” she says. “Then a brilliant producer said, ‘Why don’t you do this for the whole audience?’ And that was the start of Favorite Things.”

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The list is organized by category, ranging from wellness and beauty items to stocking stuffers and apparel. You’ll find household names like Rag & Bone and SharkNinja in the mix, along with lesser-known gems, including BADESOFA’s waterproof bath pillow and a surprisingly chic hair-tool travel case from Louenhide.

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The print version of Oprah’s Favorite Things will also appear in Oprah Daily’s special holiday edition, hitting newsstands on Nov. 17. “I love finding wonderful gifts and sharing them with others. I’m so glad to continue the tradition this holiday season,” the television legend says.

Whether you need ideas for the stubborn giftee on your list who swears they “don’t want anything” this year, or you’re in the mood to treat yourself while early Black Friday sales hit virtual aisles, Oprah’s Favorite Things list has plenty of inspiration.

Rag & Bone $ 198 Rag & Bone Miramar Sweatpant Jeans Rag & Bone’s bestselling Miramar sweatpant jeans are a true game-changer for anyone who doesn’t want to sacrifice style for comfort—or anyone who hates the rigidity of traditional denim. Designed with the brand’s signature denim-like printing technique and soft terry fabric, these pull-on pants absolutely pass for a traditional pair of wide-leg jeans. “I liked last year’s version of ‘hard pants that are actually soft pants’ so much that I chose these updates. Each piece is printed to look like denim, but they’re actually a comfy stretch fabric,” says Oprah. Shop Now Rag & Bone

SharkNinja $ 150 Shark ChillPill 3-in-1 Personal Fan and Cooling System Oprah fell in love with SharkNinja’s supercharged personal fan and mister during a summer vacation in France. “I was in France for the hottest days—104 and 105 degrees. Everybody was walking around with this fan! It’s great for heat waves, but I’m also giving it to all my ‘hot flashing’ friends,” she says. Shop Now SharkNinja Shop Now Amazon

Jennifer Fisher $ 250 Jennifer Fisher 1-Inch Lily Hoops Jennifer Fisher’s bestselling hoop earrings have earned cult status, with an A-list fan base that includes everyone from Michelle Obama to Jennifer Lopez. Now, the brand’s Lily Hoops have earned Oprah’s seal of approval. “I wear hoops a lot. When I saw these two-tone earrings, I put them on. Still wearing them! Mixed metals go with everything,” she says. Shop Now Jennifer Fisher

M.ph $ 26 M.ph Beauty Top Coat Hydrating Lip Gloss “The colors in these glosses are gorgeous, and I love that you can see them in their containers,” Oprah says of Makeup artist-founded M.ph Beauty's newly launched Top Coat Gloss. “Makeup artist Mary Phillips, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa, suggests a swipe for shine or layer on any of the eight shades to find a lovely custom hue.” Along with imparting a wash of glossy color, the hydration-boosting gloss gives the appearance of a fuller pout. Shop Now M.ph

Badesofa $ 180 Badesofa Back Bath Pillow “Bathing is my hobby. This pillow adds to the comfort and joy. It comes in six colors, provides head, neck, and back support, and—thanks to its CleanDry+ technology—doesn’t waterlog. Time to uplevel,” Oprah says of the waterproof bath pillow. It's the ultimate gift for the person on your list who needs some serious R&R this season. Shop Now Badesofa

Truff $ 50 Truff Culinary Hot Sauce Gift Set For the foodie (or hot sauce enthusiast) on your list, no gift is better than Truff’s premium hot sauces. Infused with truffle and other luxe ingredients, this three-piece gift set features the brand’s bestsellers. “How do I love Truff hot sauce? Let me count the years I’ve had it on the list.… Six times, I think. This year’s set has the white truffle hot sauce, white truffle oil, and new smoky pineapple hot sauce,” says Oprah. Shop Now Truff

Bandolier $ 168 Bandolier Dillon Pouchette “Know someone who likes to walk out the door with just the essentials? In this leather crossbody, a phone snaps into its own slot and a zip pocket holds cards and keys,” Oprah says of the chic phone holder-pouch hybrid. “It’s light enough that they’ll forget it’s even there.” The brand is also a favorite of Martha Stewart. Shop Now Bandolier

Amazon $ 795 Terra Kaffe Demi Compact Fully Automatic Espresso Machine “I added this to my kitchen—mine’s the Dune color,” Oprah says. “It grinds whole beans to make an Americano, drip coffee, and more, so everyone in the house gets what they like best.” The premium coffee and espresso machine is undoubtedly a splurge, but considering that it will replace your daily coffee run, it'll pay for itself in no time. Shop Now Amazon

Louenhide $ 80 Louenhide Margot Hair Tool Travel Case This chic hair tool case is equal parts stylish and functional. The satin-like bag features a magnetic closure and a matching heat mat. It's spacious enough to fit a slew of bestselling tools, including the Dyson Airwrap and the Shark FlexStyle. “I travel with hair tools—hot-air brush, curling iron, flatiron, the whole thing—and this luxurious-looking case has room for all of it,” Oprah says. Shop Now Louenhide

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