CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Boy, 13, Critically Injured by Bronx Beach Lightning Strike That Hospitalized Seven
UNLUCKY STRIKE
Read it at CBS New York
Seven people, including children and teenagers, were reportedly hospitalized after being struck by a lightning bolt while they sat on Orchard Beach in the Bronx in New York City. Among them, a 13-year-old boy is reported to be in critical condition, but the other six victims are expected to survive. The unusual lightning strike happened during a fast moving storm on Thursday prompted lifeguards to clear the beach just moments earlier. “Prior to the incident, lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the water, and Parks staff made announcements over the public address system instructing patrons to clear the beach,” the Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement given to CBS New York.