Original ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Stuns Fans With 81st Birthday Video
The actress appeared radiant and joyful as she celebrated with her granddaughters.
Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her 81st birthday with her granddaughters at her side.
The actress, who played Kelly Garrett from 1976 to 1981 in the original Charlie’s Angels, looked radiant and glowing in a video of her wholesome birthday festivities, which she shared in an Oct. 26 Instagram post.
“Celebrating with some of the ones I love most in the world! Missing a few, but Bea and Olivia made up for that,” she captioned the post, adding that she’s “feeling so grateful for this life.”
Smith has three granddaughters, Bea, 10, Olivia, 7, and Wren, 3, and two adult children, Gaston Richmond, 44, and Spencer Margaret Richmond, 40.
She shares her children with her third husband, British filmmaker Anthony Richmond. The couple ended their eight-year marriage in 1989.
In 1997, she married her fourth and current husband, pediatric heart surgeon Dr. Brad Allen.
The actress, who also starred as the lead in the 1981 TV movie Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, celebrated in an eccentric red Santa cowboy hat and a tan, collared long-sleeve shirt.
Several fans and famous friends commented birthday wishes on her Instagram post, with many in awe at the actress’s age.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“Happy Birthday, @realjaclynsmith, and wishing you a year ahead overflowing with health, love, and happiness!” American interior designer Vern Yip said.
“Happy birthday, my favorite Angel! Sending blessings and well wishes today and always!” commented a fan, as other supporters called her the “prettiest angel of all” and “more stunning than ever.”
Another fan commented on how “sweet” it was to see her making memories with her “little angels.”
“Happy Birthday @realjaclynsmith! You never age! Wishing you a very happy and blessed year ahead! You are beautiful!” added another fan.
Smith has been transparent about how she’s maintained her youthful radiance in her late seventies and eighties, previously telling the Daily Mail that she doesn’t do fillers, Botox, or surgery, but she has put her own fat into her face.
In September, she told People that she prefers “clean living, eating properly, getting the proper amount of sleep, and a lot of vitamins” over heavy cosmetic enhancements.
“Everybody ages, everybody changes. It’s the real stuff that puts you on top. Pretty is as pretty does. No one stays a Charlie’s Angel forever,” she said.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…