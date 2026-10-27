HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ANGEL Original ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Stuns Fans With 81st Birthday Video The actress appeared radiant and joyful as she celebrated with her granddaughters. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her 81st birthday with her granddaughters at her side.

The actress, who played Kelly Garrett from 1976 to 1981 in the original Charlie’s Angels, looked radiant and glowing in a video of her wholesome birthday festivities, which she shared in an Oct. 26 Instagram post.

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“Celebrating with some of the ones I love most in the world! Missing a few, but Bea and Olivia made up for that,” she captioned the post, adding that she’s “feeling so grateful for this life.”

"Charlie's Angels" actress Jaclyn Smith celebrated her 81st birthday alongside her granddaughters. Jaclyn Smith/Instagram

Smith has three granddaughters, Bea, 10, Olivia, 7, and Wren, 3, and two adult children, Gaston Richmond, 44, and Spencer Margaret Richmond, 40.

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She shares her children with her third husband, British filmmaker Anthony Richmond. The couple ended their eight-year marriage in 1989.

Actress Jaclyn Smith in season two of "Charlie's Angels." She was an angel in the series from 1976 to 1981. BC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In 1997, she married her fourth and current husband, pediatric heart surgeon Dr. Brad Allen.

The actress, who also starred as the lead in the 1981 TV movie Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, celebrated in an eccentric red Santa cowboy hat and a tan, collared long-sleeve shirt.

Ex-Charlie’s Angel Jaclyn Smith starred as the lead in the 1981 made-for-TV movie "Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy." Everett Collection

Several fans and famous friends commented birthday wishes on her Instagram post, with many in awe at the actress’s age.

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“Happy Birthday, @realjaclynsmith, and wishing you a year ahead overflowing with health, love, and happiness!” American interior designer Vern Yip said.

“Happy birthday, my favorite Angel! Sending blessings and well wishes today and always!” commented a fan, as other supporters called her the “prettiest angel of all” and “more stunning than ever.”

Fans and famous friends of Jaclyn Smith commented birthday wishes on her Instagram post. Instagram

Another fan commented on how “sweet” it was to see her making memories with her “little angels.”

“Happy Birthday @realjaclynsmith! You never age! Wishing you a very happy and blessed year ahead! You are beautiful!” added another fan.

Jaclyn Smith and co-stars Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson in a 1976 episode of “Charlie’s Angels.” ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Smith has been transparent about how she’s maintained her youthful radiance in her late seventies and eighties, previously telling the Daily Mail that she doesn’t do fillers, Botox, or surgery, but she has put her own fat into her face.

Charlie's Angels star Jaclyn Smith poses on the red carpet at the 50th anniversary celebration of the show's premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Daniel Cole/Daniel Cole/REUTERS

In September, she told People that she prefers “clean living, eating properly, getting the proper amount of sleep, and a lot of vitamins” over heavy cosmetic enhancements.

“Everybody ages, everybody changes. It’s the real stuff that puts you on top. Pretty is as pretty does. No one stays a Charlie’s Angel forever,” she said.

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