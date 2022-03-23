Oscar Favorite ‘CODA’ Will Now Be a Stage Musical, Too

Can CODA snag an EGOT? As the Apple TV+ film rushes into Oscars weekend with a major chance at Best Picture, Deaf West Theater has picked up the story for a staged musical. CODA, which is an adaptation of the French comedy La Famille Bélier, follows a child of deaf adults (aka “CODA”) as she attempts to pursue her passion in singing.

The musical project does not yet have a creative team or any sort of scheduling, but the theater plans to produce the stage musical alongside two companies associated with the film, Vendôme Pictures and Pathé films. Deaf West is a prestigious Los Angeles based theater dedicated to connecting artistry between the Deaf and hearing worlds.

CODA had its world premiere all the way back in January 2021 (were we ever so young?) at the Sundance Film Festival. Debuting with massive critical acclaim, Apple TV+ snatched up the distribution rights, smashing the festival’s record with a $25 million deal. CODA went on to win the U.S. Grand Jury Prize, the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, and a Special Jury Ensemble Cast Award before debuting on Apple TV+ in August last year.

Conversations around the film, which is written and directed by Sian Heder, have picked up steam over a year after its debut as it heads into Oscars night with three nominations. CODA won a BAFTA for Best Screenplay, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards, and is favored to win Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards this Sunday.

All this talk surrounding the film, which is going head-to-head with big players like Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg, has unfortunately turned the film into a bit of an awards villain.

Nevertheless, the feel good movie will soon invite live audiences in for its touching tale about a family, their fishing boat, and a love for singing. This isn’t exactly new news, though: back when the 2014 precursor debuted, the filmmakers were approached about stage rights. But the American remake was prioritized, pushing the staged production off for nearly a decade. Those pesky Americans and their remakes!

The CODA musical is expected to take the stage within two years, according to artistic director DJ Kurs.