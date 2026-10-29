ACTING ICON Oscar Nominee Dies at 95 After Health Battle Barbara Barrie died as a result of a medical intervention after a cancer diagnosis. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images # 2

Oscar- and Emmy-nominated screen legend Barbara Barrie has died at her home in New York at the age of 95. Barrie’s daughter, Jane Harnick, said in a statement that the actor died as a result of a medical intervention after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Barrie earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the coming-of-age comedy Breaking Away. She would also earn an Emmy nomination for the same role. Barrie also starred alongside Brooke Shields in the sitcom Suddenly Susan. She was lauded for her stage work and earned a Tony nomination in 1970 for her performance in the musical Company. Barrie was born in Chicago in 1931 and made her Broadway debut in 1955.

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