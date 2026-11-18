WHAT A YEAR Oscar Winner, 44, Gives Birth to Third Baby One of Hollywood’s busiest women has welcomed another child into the mix. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS # 1

After a whirlwind year of multiple box-office hits, Anne Hathaway has added the cherry on top by welcoming her third child into the world. Hathaway was spotted walking down the streets of New York on Tuesday with the newborn securely strapped to her chest in a front-facing carrier, her first public appearance with the new baby. This is Hathaway’s third child with her husband Adam Shulman, joining their two sons Jonathan (10) and Jack (6). The 44-year-old attended multiple red carpet events this year while heavily pregnant, including the premieres of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in April, The Odyssey in July, The End of Oak Street in August, and Verity in September. At the Verity premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, Hathaway told Vogue that discovering she was pregnant was her favorite personal moment of the year, and that she was now looking forward to stepping away from work and spending time with her new baby and family.

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