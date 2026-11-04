BABY NO. 3 Oscar Winner, 58, Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend, 31 Jamie Foxx says Al Pacino has assured him he is not too old to father a newborn. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx says he has welcomed his third child—his first with his former fitness model girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp. Foxx, 58, and Huckstepp, 31, started dating in 2023, broke up in January 2025, but reconnected by April before TMZ confirmed their pregnancy in May. Foxx joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about soon being back in the school drop-off line, saying, “I got a baby on the way… still got it!” The Django Unchained actor is already the father of two daughters from previous relationships—Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 18. “I wasn’t on the fence about it, but being 58… you know what I’m saying?” Foxx said to Kimmel. He then revealed that he ran into actor Al Pacino, who became a new father at 83, which helped him solidify his decision. Foxx joked about his and Huckstepp’s age gap, saying he tells her that in 12 years “you’ll just put a blanket over my thighs, give me some tapioca pudding.” Huckstepp supported Foxx during his near-fatal stroke from a brain bleed in 2023, which caused him to lose his memory for almost three weeks.

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