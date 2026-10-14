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MILLION DOLLAR BABY

Oscar Winner, 52, Announces Surprise Third Pregnancy

The actress is expecting another baby just three years after having twins.

Hilary Swank attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

By Tamilore Oshikanlu

Hilary Swank is expanding her family at 52.

The two-time Oscar winner revealed Wednesday that she is expecting her third child with her husband Philip Schneider, just three years after welcoming twins.

She made the announcement in a playful Instagram video featuring her family dancing in the dark with glow sticks taped to their bodies.

Hillary Swawnk announced her pregnancy with husband, Philip Schneider.

Hillary Swank, pictured here with Philip Schneider in 2023 during her first pregnancy, announced on Instagram that she is expecting a third baby.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Schneider and the couple’s 3-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm, appeared as glowing stick figures before Swank joined them with a miniature figure positioned across her baby bump.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼,” the Million Dollar Baby star captioned the clip.

After tying the knot in 2018, Swank and Schneider welcomed Aya and Ohm in April 2023, and Swank became a mother for the first time at 48.

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Swank, who had her breakthrough role in 1999’s Boys Don’t Cry at 25, has been outspoken about the benefits of starting a family later in life.

In an interview with People, Swank said years spent building her acting career put her in a better position to give her children her full attention.

Actress Hilary Swank holds her Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in "Boys Don't Cry" at the 57th Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on January 23, 2000.

Hilary Swank's breakthrough role came in 1999, when she portrayed real-life transgender man Brandon Teena in "Boys Don't Cry." She won an Oscar for her performance in the film.

Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images

“It just worked out that I had babies this much later in life,” she said, explaining that other demands had kept her from becoming a mother earlier.

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She said her established career now lets her step away from work to focus on her children.

Swank also credited years of personal growth with giving her “much more patience and bandwidth” as a parent. Her twins, she added, have taught her how to “be in the moment.”

Tamilore Oshikanlu
Tamilore OshikanluContributor

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