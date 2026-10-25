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SCENE OF THE CRIME

Oscar Winner’s Movie Set Terrorized by Knife-Wielding Intruder

The incident unfolded on the set of “Miami Vice ‘85.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

By Zak Wheeler

A knife-wielding intruder sparked chaos on the set of Michael B. Jordan’s latest movie Friday night, allegedly threatening a crew member with a butcher’s knife. Police were called after Alex Perez, 23, allegedly began scaring crew working on the Brooklyn film set as he ran across the production site, TMZ reports. In a video captured at the scene, a crew member could be seen trying to remove Perez from the set before he pulled what appeared to be a large knife from beneath his sweater. Police arrested him quickly after arriving around 11:17 p.m. While cuffed, Perez was heard calling a member of the production crew the N-word while he was escorted away. “The individual was taken into custody without incident, and the knife was recovered,” the NYPD told NBC News. No injuries were reported, and it’s not known if Jordan, who won a Best Actor Oscar for his dual role in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, or his co-star, Oscar nominee Austin Butler, were on set at the time. Perez has been charged with menacing with a weapon in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree.

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Read it at TMZ

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