FATAL AFFAIR Oscar Winner’s Party Descends Into Chaos in Shock Attack Authorities responded to the scene amid reports of a stabbing. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS # 1

Jamie Foxx’s Halloween party at his Thousand Oaks, California, home resulted in at least one arrest amid reports of a stabbing. A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the Daily Mail that deputies responded to a call at the Oscar winner’s home and arrested a “juvenile.” TMZ reported that a male had been stabbed in the neck during the party, suffering a superficial wound that paramedics treated at the scene. Images from the scene appeared to show two partygoers fighting on the property, while police were seen leading a man away. Video also appeared to show several people being handcuffed as authorities ordered hundreds of guests to leave. It was not immediately clear whether Foxx was home during the party. Foxx shared a series of posts to his Instagram Stories on Sunday that appeared to document highlights from the party. Representatives for Foxx and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Mail for further comment.

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