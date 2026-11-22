GROWING CAST Oscar-Winning Icon, 63, Welcomes Third Child Tarantino is married to Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, who is 20 years his junior. Sarah Meyssonnier/Sarah Meyssonnier, Reuters

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Quentin Tarantino, 63, is now a dad to three. The filmmaker and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, 43, are already parents to a 6-year-old son, Leo, and a 4-year-old daughter, Adriana. “Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy,” a representative for Tarantino told People on Sunday. He first met his singer and model wife in Israel in 2009, while promoting one of his projects. They started dating, but broke up after a few years. The couple reunited around 2016 and were engaged in the summer of 2017. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in their Los Angeles home, marking the first marriage for both of them. Known as one of the most iconic American filmmakers, Tarantino’s filmography includes Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Inglourious Basterds, among others. Daniella made a small cameo in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

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