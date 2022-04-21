Drop What You’re Doing and Get an Always Pan on Sale Right Now

If you’ve been looking for a sign to replace your beat-up pots and pans, this is it. Right now, chic and Instagram famous cookware brand, Our Place is marking down the Always Pan (along with their other equally covetable kitchen items) to just $115, which is around 25 percent off the original price of $145 (yes, this deal is even valid on new and re-stocked colors like lavender).

The Our Place spring sale also means you can also grab discounted bundles that include their infinitely Instagrammable table settings, dinnerware, and more. You’d better hurry, because even though this sale is slated to be live through the week, at this price (which is on par with Black Friday deals, frankly), it’s going to sell out quickly—it always does, after all.

In case you’re on the fence, let us tell you why you really do need this in your kitchen lineup ASAP. This one-and-done pan will take the place of at least three others in your cabinet. I’ve used mine practically every single day since I received it and it’s never failed me. It comes with an included spoon that nestles onto the handle and a steamer basket, perfect for veggies or dumplings.

And If you're stumped on a gift for Mother’s Day, the Always Pan or the chic alternative, the Perfect Pot will not disappoint.

Our Place The Always Pan Down from $145 Buy at Our Place $ 115 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Our Place The Perfect Pot Down from $165 Buy at Our Place $ 125 Free Shipping

Our Place Flipping Platter Down from $50 Buy at Our Place $ 40 Free Shipping

Our Place Everyday Chef’s Knife Down from $70 Buy at Our Place $ 56 Free Shipping

Our Place Full of Pride Mug Set Down from $50 Buy at Our Place $ 40 Free Shipping

