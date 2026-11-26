The Celebrity and Editor-Approved ŌURA Ring Is $50 Off for Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY 2026 The Oura Ring 5 Just Hit Its Lowest Price Yet The sleek health tracking ring has been a major game-changer for me, and it rarely gets marked down. Oura Ring.

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Originally designed as a sleep tracker, the Oura Ring has evolved over the years to monitor a broader range of health and wellness metrics, including dedicated fitness features like workout heart rate monitoring, overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction, and more. Right now, the brand is offering $100 off its latest model: the Oura Ring 5, the lowest price it’s ever been. This discount applies to all six finishes: gold, deep rose, brushed silver, stealth, black, and silver.

The Oura Ring 5 is the wellness brand’s slimmest design to date, offering wearers the same performance, power, and yes, battery life as previous models. If you’ve been holding back on investing in the leading wellness ring because of its size and bulk, now’s the time to treat yourself to the Oura Ring 5. Oura Ring $ 300+ Oura Ring 5 Down from $400+ Shop Now Oura Ring If you’re unfamiliar with Oura Ring’s technology, let me explain. Unlike other wrist wearables like the Fitbit and Apple Watch, the Oura Ring is worn on your finger, offering a sleeker, more discreet profile; rings also tend to fit better, yielding more accurate readings. The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other place on the body. “The ring takes bio measurements directly from the arteries in the finger whereas smartwatches (or wrist wearables) sit on the top of the wrist, farther away from the arteries on the bottom of the wrist,” a rep for Oura previously told the Daily Beast. Consider this your sign to upgrade your bulky wearable to the Oura Ring 5. Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. Shop Here > Play Video

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