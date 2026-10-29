BACK IN THE SADDLE Ousted Fox News Host Reveals Her Lucrative Next Move The fired Fox News host will headline an event with tickets selling for as much as $10,000. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Maria Bartiromo, the former Fox News host who was ousted after reportedly sharing internal company information with the White House, has revealed her next move.

Organizers revealed on Thursday that Bartiromo will host the America Business Forum in downtown Miami in December—a two-day event in which Bartiromo will moderate conversations in front of a live audience and a global broadcast.

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Tickets start at $399 for “professionals, entrepreneurs, and advanced students,” and the event hopes to attract big spenders to splurge on a $10,000 “Diamond” package, which is advertised as being for “decision-makers, investors, and visionaries defining the future.”

Bartiromo, who helped push Trump's baseless 2020 election claims, attended an Oval Office event in March 2025 in which he signed executive orders. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Axios reported this month that Trump wanted Bartiromo as his new press secretary, but she declined.

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“In over 30 years in this industry, I’ve stood on hundreds of stages. The floor, the studio, the streets. But nothing quite like this,” Bartiromo said in a press release. “I’ll take you inside the conversations that will challenge how we think, expand what we believe is possible, and inspire what comes next.”

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Bartiromo also narrated a promo video for the gathering.

“At one of the most defining moments in human history, the voices shaping our future come together on one stage,” she says. “I’m Maria Bartiromo, and I’ll take you inside the conversations that will challenge how we think, expand what we believe is possible, and inspire what comes next. From America to the world, this is America Business Forum.”

The event immediately follows the G20 summit at Donald Trump’s golf club in the same city. The 80-year-old president spoke at last year’s gathering, but it wasn’t clear if he plans to do so again. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Host Maria Bartiromo prepares for a taping of her show 'Wall Street Week' on Fox Business Network in New York, U.S., March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Bartiromo, 59, has remained relatively quiet since Fox News and Fox Business Network fired her last month.

Since Sept. 13, her X posts have been brief, supportive messages to current and former Trump administration figures—Howard Lutnick, Karoline Leavitt, Susie Wiles and JD Vance—as well as Sarah Palin.

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A few weeks after exiting Fox, Bartiromo popped up at the New York Stock Exchange for Melania Trump’s Imperial Summit, which aimed to highlight “the global economic power of women.”

The week before, she was at the White House, according to radio host Sid Rosenberg. It is not clear why she was there.

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