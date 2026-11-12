OFF THE MARKET Ousted Fox Star Offloads Home After Getting the Boot Maria Bartiromo has sold her Upper East Side townhome for a multi-million-dollar figure. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Former Fox News icon Maria Bartiromo sold her luxurious townhome just weeks after her former employer canned her.

Bartiromo has offloaded her five-story home on New York’s Upper East Side for a whopping $7 million, property records show.

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Bartiromo, 59, had purchased the townhome in the upscale Manhattan neighborhood with her husband Jonathan Steinberg, a 62-year-old Wall Street executive, in 2007. They paid $6.5 million at the time.

The couple is said to have actually lost money on the sale. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Still, they seem to have lost money on the home, according to Crain’s New York, which first reported the move. If sold at the price point that they bought for, the house would have been the equivalent of $10.5 million in 2026 when adjusting for inflation.

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The report also details that the buyers paid in cash, perhaps suggesting a rushed deal.

The now-sold townhome. Google Street View

The couple still appears to own a home in The Hamptons.

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In a 2019 interview with Resident magazine, Bartiromo revealed that she loves New York, telling the outlet, “I grew up in Brooklyn and I love New York because of its diversity. You can be in the city and be anonymous yet also visit the greatest landmarks on the planet.”

Bartiromo is a native New Yorker. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

The real estate move comes after Fox canned her in September, announcing that “Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media” as the conservative cable channel thanked her for her twelve years working there. The ouster came after she was mysteriously off the air for three weeks.

It was later reported that the former CNBC “money honey” irked Fox executives after she is said to have shared confidential network information with the Trump White House.

She informed the Trump White House that Fox executives had instructed the network’s anchors not to promote President Donald Trump’s crazed election conspiracies on the air the morning after he gave a speech airing more conspiracies, Status reported at the time. Bartiromo has previously bought into Trump’s election lies, especially as it relates to the 2020 election.

Bartiromo has undergone a MAGA transformation from her days at CNBC to becoming fully in Trump's court on Fox. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, had refuted reports that the longtime host was fired by the network, asserting that they are untrue and irresponsible.

“Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses, and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise,” he said at the time.

He added, “Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth.”

Maria was a staple on Fox Business before her ouster. Mornings with Maria/Fox Business

The day after her departure was made public, the network renamed her show from Mornings with Maria to Mornings With FOX Business.

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About a week after her unceremonious firing, Bartiromo herself broke her silence, writing on Instagram that she was sending love to her fans from herself and her dog, Dusty.

@mariabartiromo/Instagram

“I want to thank all of my friends, followers, and supporters for all of the kind words. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love this past week. I love you all and I promise to be back soon w my next moves,” she wrote, attaching several images to the post, including pictures of sunsets, flowers, and the pooch.

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