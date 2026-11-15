BEING MELANIA Ousted MAGA Mouthpiece Cosplays as Melania in Bizarre Suck-Up Katie Zacharia posted, then promptly deleted, a strange post where she inserted herself into an image as Melania Trump. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Failed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has inserted herself into First Lady Melania Trump’s new venture in a strange way.

Zacharia, 41, posted an image of herself inserted into the new promotional materials for Melania’s forthcoming docuseries, Melania: The Series.

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Zachaira deleted a tweet where she attached this image. @katiezacharia/X

Zacharia deleted the post after social media users, including MAGA personalities, questioned the bizarre stunt. In response to one critic, she wrote that the photo “was actually their promotional materials at the first premiere fyi.”

@katiezacharia/X

Zacharia, who lasted just five days as Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, has still been sucking up to the president in the weeks since he canned her.

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She has frequently posted MAGA talking points on social media, praising Trump’s promotion of right-wing hardliner Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff and writing that “mass deportations can’t start soon enough.”

Her first, and last, press briefing was a disaster. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

She was let go after her first press briefing fell apart and questions emerged about her résumé, particularly her claim to be a “lawyer,” despite never having passed the bar exam.

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The new docuseries, set to premiere this week, follows the first lady’s documentary feature film of the same name.

The Melania movie was a big bust by most standards. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

While the movie chronicled the days leading up to her husband’s second inauguration, the new two-part docuseries promises a look at the “extraordinary days immediately following the 47th Presidential Inauguration.”

Although Melania’s flacks hailed the film as a “historic success,” industry insiders largely saw it as a bust. It raked in just $10.71 million against a reported $60 million-plus investment by Amazon MGM in production and marketing.

Melania wears sunglasses across America in her forthcoming two-part docuseries. YouTube/ Prime Video

The trailer for the new docuseries, also produced by Amazon, presents the first lady as a glamorous go-getter, sporting black sunglasses as she travels across the country. Jazzy noir music and police sirens accompany shots of Melania aboard Air Force One and on the tarmac.

Melania offers vague sound bites throughout the trailer, uttering sentences like “America deserves the best” and “I’m a mother, a wife, also first lady.”

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