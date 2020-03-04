Ousted PBS Host Must Pay $1.5M to Network: Jury
Ousted PBS host Tavis Smiley, whom several women have accused of sexual misconduct, is required to pay $1.5 million to the public broadcaster for violating his contract, a jury decided Wednesday. The jury determined that Smiley broke the “morals” clause by having romantic relationships in the workplace. Smiley, the person of color in PBS history to be a solo host, was suspended by the network in 2017 over “troubling” allegations of misconduct and was dismissed at the peak of the #MeToo movement. Smiley previously filed a lawsuit against PBS in D.C. Superior Court seeking $1 million, alleging wrongful termination due to racial bias. Six women gave their testimonies to the jury over the past three weeks and detailed sexual misconduct allegations against Smiley. A PBS spokesperson said the network is “pleased by the jury’s decision,” adding, “It was important for us to ensure that the courageous women who came forward were able to share their stories and that we continue to uphold the values and standards of our organization.”