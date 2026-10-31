STRUCK A NERVE Overweight Trump, 80, Doubles Down in Vile Attack on Reporter The overweight president is still fat-shaming a reporter who dared to question his health.

President Donald Trump is escalating his fat-shaming attack against a reporter who dared to question his health after he abruptly canceled rallies.

Trump, 80, doubled down on his insults of Reuters White House correspondent Jacob Bogage, whom he originally unloaded on in a bonkers tirade on Thursday.

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The president, who is overweight at 238 pounds and less than two pounds shy of being classified as obese, posted a photo of Bogage to his 13 million Truth Social followers on Saturday, emblazoned with a line from his Thursday outburst: “Put yourself in shape. You look like hell!”

Trump says he weighs 238 pounds and is 6′3″ tall—a reported height many believe is loftier than he actually is—giving him a BMI of 29.7, which falls in the overweight category and is just under the 30.0 threshold for obesity. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump captioned the post: “Reuters (One of the Worst!) Reporter.”

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The post is only the latest in a sick campaign against Bogage. The White House has also reposted the president’s schoolyard tantrum on X and shared screenshots from Bogage’s personal social media to try and embarrass him.

The White House’s personal attack on Reuters reporter Jacob Bogage. RapidResponse47/X

Bogage set Trump off by asking how he was doing health-wise and if his last-second rally cancellations, which he ultimately reversed in Iowa and Kansas, were tied to him being tired of traveling.

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“Oh, you’re sick to ask that question,” Trump snapped at Bogage. “You are sick.”

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“Can you imagine? Look at this—look at this guy. He’s way out of shape. Look at that, how badly—he comes to me, ‘Sir, you’re not going to Kansas,’” the president continued, adding, “You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.”

As Trump and the White House piled on, Bogage’s colleagues rallied to his defense.

“@jacobbogage is a wonderful colleague, a very talented reporter, and did his job exceedingly well today,” Reuters White House Correspondent Nandita Bose wrote on X.

“@jacobbogage is one of the finest humans and reporters I’ve ever worked with,” The Washington Sun reporter Jeff Stein chimed in.

The White House has engaged in a bonkers cyberbullying campaign against Bogage. Rapid Response 47/X

Washington Post editor Jennifer Liberto wrote, “@jacobbogage epitomizes the very best of journalism. He is brilliant, persistent, and relentlessly fair. A scoopy-news machine and KIND. Did I mention he’s a Pulitzer winner?”

Trump initially claimed he had no need to visit Kansas or Iowa because he was confident in GOP victories, but he reversed course Friday and now plans to travel to the states on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at his Friday rally in Florida, the president conceded that his midterm panic tour has taken a toll.

TRUMP PANIC RALLY TOUR *UPDATED

“I thought this was going to be my last one,” he said. “I thought I could relax. 28 days in a row of this crap is a lot. It’s a lot. My voice is about operating at about 49.2 percent.”

He continued, “They called me in Iowa, and they called me in Kansas, and they said, ‘Sir, would it be possible to do a little rally of about 50,000 people each?’ And I said, ‘Does it matter?’ They said, ‘We just want to make sure that we win.’”

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