    P. Diddy Escapes Felony Charges

    CLOSE CALL

    Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    Sean “P. Diddy” Combs will not be seeing any felony charges after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office decided not to file assault charges for attacking a UCLA football coach on June 22. Combs allegedly swung a kettlebell at an assistant coach. “We are thankful that the District Attorney rejected felony charges in this matter,” Combs's lawyer Mark Geragos said in a statement. “This case never should have been part of the criminal justice system to begin with.”

