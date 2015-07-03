P. Diddy Escapes Felony Charges

CHEAT SHEET
Sean “P. Diddy” Combs will not be seeing any felony charges after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office decided not to file assault charges for attacking a UCLA football coach on June 22. Combs allegedly swung a kettlebell at an assistant coach. “We are thankful that the District Attorney rejected felony charges in this matter,” Combs's lawyer Mark Geragos said in a statement. “This case never should have been part of the criminal justice system to begin with.”